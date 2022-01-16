Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Short Interest Up 59.2% in December

Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 59.2% from the December 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Metro Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

OTCMKTS:MBNKF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,026. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.41. Metro Bank has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $2.13.

Metro Bank PLC engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. Its products include current accounts, mortgages services, savings accounts, deposit accounts, commercial banking, borrowing, and merchant services. The company was founded by Vernon W. Hill II and Anthony William Thomson in July 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

