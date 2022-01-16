MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,600 shares, a decrease of 42.8% from the December 15th total of 151,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 373,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of MIN stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.48. 620,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,279. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $3.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.59 and a 200 day moving average of $3.65.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 68,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 167,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 7,627 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 56,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 32.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

