MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,380,000 shares, a decrease of 46.5% from the December 15th total of 23,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other MGIC Investment news, Director Daniel A. Arrigoni bought 5,000 shares of MGIC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.19 per share, for a total transaction of $70,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 122.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 129.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley increased their target price on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays increased their target price on MGIC Investment from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.07.

NYSE:MTG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.46. 2,492,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,381,451. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.87. MGIC Investment has a 52 week low of $11.56 and a 52 week high of $16.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.71.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 51.30%. The company had revenue of $294.74 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MGIC Investment will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.08%.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

