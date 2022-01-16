MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Short Interest Down 42.2% in December

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, a decline of 42.2% from the December 15th total of 2,700,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 793,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on MGP shares. Macquarie downgraded MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MGM Growth Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.70.

NYSE:MGP traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $38.62. 1,232,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,965. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.70 and a 200-day moving average of $38.96. The company has a current ratio of 9.19, a quick ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. MGM Growth Properties has a fifty-two week low of $29.92 and a fifty-two week high of $43.19.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.04). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 3.72%. As a group, analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 155.56%.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.