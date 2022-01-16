MicroBitcoin (MBC) One Day Volume Hits $152.00

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. One MicroBitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MicroBitcoin has a market cap of $619,050.84 and $152.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MicroBitcoin has traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001559 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000019 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000023 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00051349 BTC.

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded up 38.2% against the dollar and now trades at $386.27 or 0.00889701 BTC.

MicroBitcoin Coin Profile

MBC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 48,015,783,231 coins and its circulating supply is 47,958,344,687 coins. The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MicroBitcoin’s official website is microbitcoin.org . MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

