MILC Platform (MLT) Reaches One Day Volume of $597,109.00

MILC Platform (CURRENCY:MLT) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. One MILC Platform coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000708 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MILC Platform has a total market cap of $24.08 million and $597,109.00 worth of MILC Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MILC Platform has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002324 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00064063 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.05 or 0.00072125 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,334.17 or 0.07745121 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,966.26 or 0.99808481 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00070205 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00008155 BTC.

MILC Platform Profile

MILC Platform’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,013,040 coins. MILC Platform’s official Twitter account is @MultiGamesICO

According to CryptoCompare, “MultiGames is an Online Casino Ethereum-Based platform. The MLT token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum. It is used on the platform for all transactions. “

MILC Platform Coin Trading

