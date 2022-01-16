MileVerse Tops One Day Trading Volume of $13.54 Million (MVC)

MileVerse (CURRENCY:MVC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 16th. MileVerse has a total market cap of $41.79 million and approximately $13.54 million worth of MileVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MileVerse coin can now be bought for $0.0244 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MileVerse has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About MileVerse

MileVerse’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,709,721,629 coins. MileVerse’s official message board is medium.com/mileverse . MileVerse’s official website is mileverse.com . MileVerse’s official Twitter account is @MileVerse_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

MileVerse Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MileVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MileVerse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MileVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

