Millicom International Cellular S.A. (OTCMKTS:MICCF) Short Interest Update

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (OTCMKTS:MICCF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 120,800 shares, an increase of 83.9% from the December 15th total of 65,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 134.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MICCF opened at $28.11 on Friday. Millicom International Cellular has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.04.
Millicom International Cellular Company Profile
Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors
Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.