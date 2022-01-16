Millicom International Cellular S.A. (OTCMKTS:MICCF) Short Interest Update

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (OTCMKTS:MICCF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 120,800 shares, an increase of 83.9% from the December 15th total of 65,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 134.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MICCF opened at $28.11 on Friday. Millicom International Cellular has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.04.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

Millicom International Cellular SA engages in the cable and mobile services. It operates through the Latin America and Africa geographical segments. The Latin America segment includes the Guatemala and Honduras joint ventures. The Africa segment comprises of the operations in Tanzania. The company was founded on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

