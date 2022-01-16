Mina (MINA) Price Tops $3.41

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 16th. In the last seven days, Mina has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mina coin can currently be bought for $3.41 or 0.00007966 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mina has a total market cap of $1.20 billion and approximately $27.83 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002337 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.67 or 0.00062299 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.32 or 0.00070840 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,264.21 or 0.07626182 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,618.19 or 0.99568900 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00069284 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00008148 BTC.

About Mina

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 351,496,110 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Buying and Selling Mina

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

