Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) Short Interest Update

Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 215,500 shares, a growth of 56.3% from the December 15th total of 137,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of MINM stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $1.34. The company had a trading volume of 25,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,961. The firm has a market cap of $61.45 million, a P/E ratio of -22.33 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.05. Minim has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $5.28.

Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 million. Minim had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a negative return on equity of 37.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Minim will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on MINM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Minim from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Northland Securities began coverage on Minim in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Minim from $4.00 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Minim in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Minim in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Minim in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Minim in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in Minim in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

About Minim

Minim, Inc is the creator of intelligent networking products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. The company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola brand and ZOOM trademark. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leads to happy and safe homes where things just work.

