MintMe.com Coin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $9,220.00 (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. MintMe.com Coin has a market capitalization of $1.52 million and approximately $9,220.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded 39.6% higher against the dollar. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0082 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $43,038.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,316.22 or 0.07705305 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.28 or 0.00337571 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $386.07 or 0.00897053 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00011138 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.24 or 0.00074919 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $216.97 or 0.00504141 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00008713 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.40 or 0.00261155 BTC.

About MintMe.com Coin

MintMe.com Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

