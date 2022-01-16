MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Trading 29.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded 29.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. MintMe.com Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.52 million and $8,151.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,997.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,326.44 or 0.07736396 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $150.38 or 0.00349744 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $384.24 or 0.00893641 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00011381 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00074305 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $223.73 or 0.00520346 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00008902 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $112.31 or 0.00261195 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin . The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

