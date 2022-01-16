Mirror Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $133.62 Million (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. Over the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded down 7% against the dollar. One Mirror Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $1.72 or 0.00003991 BTC on exchanges. Mirror Protocol has a total market cap of $133.62 million and $12.65 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00064799 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00072743 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,349.14 or 0.07776351 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00071291 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,114.30 or 1.00106984 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00008254 BTC.

About Mirror Protocol

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com . Mirror Protocol’s official website is eth.mirror.finance . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Buying and Selling Mirror Protocol

