Mirrored iShares Gold Trust 1-Day Volume Reaches $465,195.00 (mIAU)

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. In the last week, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can now be bought for $34.93 or 0.00081137 BTC on major exchanges. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a market cap of $39.26 million and approximately $465,195.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mirrored iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002324 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00064063 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.05 or 0.00072125 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,334.17 or 0.07745121 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,966.26 or 0.99808481 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00070205 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00008155 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 1,123,878 coins. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.