Mirrored ProShares VIX (mVIXY) Trading 1.3% Lower Over Last Week

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 16th. One Mirrored ProShares VIX coin can currently be bought for $15.65 or 0.00036353 BTC on major exchanges. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a total market capitalization of $34.49 million and $6,816.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002324 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00064063 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.05 or 0.00072125 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,334.17 or 0.07745121 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,966.26 or 0.99808481 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00070205 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00008155 BTC.

About Mirrored ProShares VIX

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 2,204,232 coins. Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored ProShares VIX is mirror.finance . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored ProShares VIX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored ProShares VIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

