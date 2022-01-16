Mithril (MITH) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $10.98 Million

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. Mithril has a total market capitalization of $52.13 million and $10.98 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mithril has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Mithril coin can currently be bought for $0.0521 or 0.00000121 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Mithril

Mithril (MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mithril is mith.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Mithril

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

