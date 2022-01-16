Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) Price Up 28.9% Over Last 7 Days

Modern Investment Coin (CURRENCY:MODIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. One Modern Investment Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0968 or 0.00000227 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Modern Investment Coin has traded up 28.9% against the dollar. Modern Investment Coin has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $247.00 worth of Modern Investment Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Modern Investment Coin Coin Profile

MODIC is a coin. Modern Investment Coin’s total supply is 12,469,872 coins. The official website for Modern Investment Coin is modic.fund . Modern Investment Coin’s official Twitter account is @ModicLtd and its Facebook page is accessible here

Modern Investment Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modern Investment Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Modern Investment Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Modern Investment Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

