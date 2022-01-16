ModiHost (AIM) Price Down 17.6% Over Last 7 Days

ModiHost (CURRENCY:AIM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. ModiHost has a market capitalization of $118,274.11 and approximately $632.00 worth of ModiHost was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ModiHost has traded 17.6% lower against the dollar. One ModiHost coin can currently be bought for about $0.0949 or 0.00000220 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ModiHost Profile

ModiHost (CRYPTO:AIM) is a coin. Its launch date was May 17th, 2018. ModiHost’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,246,664 coins. The official website for ModiHost is modihost.io . ModiHost’s official Twitter account is @AimedisGlobal . The official message board for ModiHost is medium.com/@ModiHost

According to CryptoCompare, “Aimedis is a medical care platform. It works as an intermediary between doctors and patients in order to create a medical data marketplace, where users can provide medical data to the doctors, and doctors can diagnose patients. At Aimedis, online medical prescriptions are possible as well as access to A.I. (Artificial Intelligence) tools that are able to examine medical data. The Aimedis (AIM) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and/or to pay for other users medical services when using Aimedis. In addition, to buy or sell medical data, AIM tokens are required. “

