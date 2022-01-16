Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.21.

MOGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Mogo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Mogo in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Mogo from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Mogo from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Mogo alerts:

NASDAQ MOGO opened at $2.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Mogo has a 52 week low of $2.59 and a 52 week high of $12.29. The company has a market capitalization of $205.42 million, a P/E ratio of -22.33 and a beta of 2.85.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Mogo had a negative return on equity of 21.14% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $12.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.26 million. Research analysts anticipate that Mogo will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOGO. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Mogo by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 16,404 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mogo by 143.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 69,444 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mogo by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mogo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mogo by 629.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,671,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168,550 shares during the period. 11.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mogo Company Profile

Mogo, Inc operates as a financial technology company. It provides a financial health app that empowers consumers with simple solutions to help them manage and control their finances. Through its app, the firm provides free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with platinum prepaid visa card and digital mortgage experience.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Mogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.