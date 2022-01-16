Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $323.71.

MOH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $316.00 to $397.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

MOH opened at $286.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.83. Molina Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $199.81 and a fifty-two week high of $328.11.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 25.93%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will post 13.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total value of $1,545,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total transaction of $91,503.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,335,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,662,000 after acquiring an additional 519,297 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $54,732,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 134.0% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 311,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,417,000 after buying an additional 178,155 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 6.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,054,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,829,000 after buying an additional 176,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 119.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 300,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,086,000 after buying an additional 163,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

