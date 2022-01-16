MonetaryUnit (MUE) Price Reaches $0.0038 on Top Exchanges

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded down 11% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. MonetaryUnit has a market cap of $934,247.10 and approximately $1,837.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded 13.5% higher against the dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.40 or 0.00167685 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit (MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 243,802,823 coins. The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

