Mooncoin Hits Market Cap of $6.77 Million (MOON)

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. In the last seven days, Mooncoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Mooncoin has a market capitalization of $6.77 million and approximately $140.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mooncoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mooncoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $146.46 or 0.00341075 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00008864 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000889 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003961 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Mooncoin Coin Profile

Mooncoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,490,931,370 coins. The official website for Mooncoin is mooncoin.com . The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Mooncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mooncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mooncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mooncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mooncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.