Moss Coin (MOC) Achieves Market Cap of $82.99 Million

Moss Coin (CURRENCY:MOC) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. One Moss Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000526 BTC on major exchanges. Moss Coin has a total market capitalization of $82.99 million and approximately $5.89 million worth of Moss Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Moss Coin has traded down 4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005568 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00059027 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00007632 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Moss Coin Profile

Moss Coin is a coin. It was first traded on May 28th, 2019. Moss Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 367,194,689 coins. The official message board for Moss Coin is moss.land/blog . Moss Coin’s official Twitter account is @theMossland . The official website for Moss Coin is moss.land

According to CryptoCompare, “In AR-based game Mossland, the participants can view the actual buildings around them real-time and purchase the virtual real-estate online. By using the game's cryptocurrency, Moss Coin, users can trade real estate and augment the buildings with various AR accessories. “

Moss Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moss Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moss Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moss Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

