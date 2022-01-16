mPhase Technologies (OTCMKTS:XDSL) & Stem (NYSE:STEM) Head to Head Survey

Stem (NYSE:STEM) and mPhase Technologies (OTCMKTS:XDSL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Stem and mPhase Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stem N/A N/A -$112.63 million N/A N/A mPhase Technologies $30.67 million 0.53 $1.67 million N/A N/A

mPhase Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Stem.

Profitability

This table compares Stem and mPhase Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stem N/A 2.73% 1.01% mPhase Technologies 3.96% 12.15% 5.88%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Stem and mPhase Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stem 0 0 5 0 3.00 mPhase Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Stem presently has a consensus target price of $37.40, suggesting a potential upside of 151.01%. Given Stem’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Stem is more favorable than mPhase Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.9% of Stem shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Stem shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 47.2% of mPhase Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

mPhase Technologies beats Stem on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stem Company Profile

Stem, Inc. operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators. The company is headquartered in Millbrae, California.

mPhase Technologies Company Profile

mPhase Technologies, Inc. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of lithium batteries for portable electronics. It operates under the Smart NanoBattery brand. The company was founded by Ronald A. Durando on October 2, 1996 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

