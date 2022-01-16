mStable USD (MUSD) Price Reaches $1.02 on Exchanges

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. In the last seven days, mStable USD has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. mStable USD has a market capitalization of $41.92 million and approximately $177,159.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One mStable USD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.02 or 0.00002374 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,072.97 or 1.00235088 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.34 or 0.00100863 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006937 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00032620 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003945 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00042906 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $324.23 or 0.00754515 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About mStable USD

mStable USD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org . The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling mStable USD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy mStable USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

