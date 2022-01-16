Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 555 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,781 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $8,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 199.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,663,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,629,704,000 after buying an additional 13,771,851 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 183.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,354,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,728,350,000 after acquiring an additional 11,235,603 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 221.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,233,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,060,581,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734,545 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 210.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,600,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,888,093,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 192.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,704,987 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,371,674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724,284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SHW. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $352.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.73.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $308.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $80.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.27, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $218.06 and a 52-week high of $354.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $334.90 and its 200 day moving average is $309.06.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.00% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.15%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

