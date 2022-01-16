Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,667 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Steel Dynamics worth $11,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,048,000 after acquiring an additional 28,050 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 38,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 151,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,008,000 after purchasing an additional 14,664 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 41,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STLD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

In related news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $555,672.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STLD opened at $62.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.77 and a 1 year high of $74.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.19. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.49.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.49. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.38%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

