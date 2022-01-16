Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $11.24 Million Stock Holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,516 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.30% of MaxLinear worth $11,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,424,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $315,448,000 after purchasing an additional 70,094 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 101.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,617,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,708,000 after purchasing an additional 812,924 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 4.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,134,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,196,000 after purchasing an additional 50,129 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 2.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 855,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,333,000 after purchasing an additional 22,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 12.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 809,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,356,000 after purchasing an additional 92,135 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.20.

In other MaxLinear news, VP William Kelly Jones sold 12,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $891,126.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MXL opened at $65.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.26. MaxLinear, Inc. has a one year low of $30.47 and a one year high of $77.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 45.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.98.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 26.85%. The firm had revenue of $229.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

