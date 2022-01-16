Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,633 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Graco worth $11,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GGG. State Street Corp grew its position in Graco by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,520,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,906,000 after purchasing an additional 580,896 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Graco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,540,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Graco by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,265,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,404,000 after purchasing an additional 395,630 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Graco by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,895,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $597,659,000 after acquiring an additional 340,275 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Graco by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 889,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,352,000 after acquiring an additional 245,975 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $75.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.41. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.34 and a twelve month high of $81.09.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $486.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.27 million. Graco had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 29.13%. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.12%.

In other news, Director Eric Etchart sold 322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total transaction of $25,631.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GGG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Graco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.75.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

