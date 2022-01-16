Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,637 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Paylocity worth $9,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in Paylocity by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,978 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Paylocity by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 680,509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,841,000 after acquiring an additional 87,536 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Paylocity by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,081 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Paylocity by 99,022.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 8,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Paylocity by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 22,121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,203,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $196.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.29 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $241.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.21. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $154.26 and a 1-year high of $314.49.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $181.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.97 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 16.89%. Paylocity’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $326.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $270.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.43.

In other news, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total value of $1,475,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael R. Haske sold 16,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.43, for a total transaction of $4,571,542.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,932 shares of company stock valued at $41,718,669. 28.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

