Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,844 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 57,867 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of Synaptics worth $10,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYNA. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its position in Synaptics by 170.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 411,879 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,080,000 after acquiring an additional 259,471 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Synaptics by 195.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 254,127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,537,000 after acquiring an additional 168,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Synaptics by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,689,000 after acquiring an additional 133,810 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Synaptics by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,975 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,645,000 after acquiring an additional 72,007 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Synaptics by 440.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 48,900 shares during the period. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SYNA shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synaptics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.31.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA opened at $245.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $271.06 and a 200 day moving average of $207.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.15. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $96.88 and a 12-month high of $299.39.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.58 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 9,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.83, for a total value of $2,416,508.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 16,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.78, for a total transaction of $4,022,435.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,044 shares of company stock valued at $14,044,436 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

