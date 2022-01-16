Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 8,767 Shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 221,434 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,767 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 1.74% of VSE worth $10,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VSE by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in VSE by 74.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in VSE by 223.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in VSE by 5.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wisconsin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in VSE by 48.1% in the third quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VSEC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of VSE from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. boosted their price target on VSE from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered VSE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on VSE from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

Shares of NASDAQ VSEC opened at $57.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.86. The firm has a market cap of $735.40 million, a P/E ratio of 82.66 and a beta of 1.49. VSE Co. has a 52 week low of $34.03 and a 52 week high of $65.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $200.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.15 million. VSE had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 1.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that VSE Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from VSE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.43%.

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

