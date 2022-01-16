Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 645,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,708,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.52% of Zuora at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Saturna Capital CORP grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 3.0% during the third quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Zuora by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 55,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zuora by 63.0% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Zuora by 7.9% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Zuora during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

ZUO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. raised their price target on shares of Zuora from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Zuora from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.29.

In other news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total value of $78,627.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 14,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $260,587.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 198,705 shares of company stock worth $3,669,191. Insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZUO stock opened at $15.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.51 and a beta of 2.17. Zuora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $23.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.33.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Zuora had a negative net margin of 24.76% and a negative return on equity of 45.14%. The company had revenue of $89.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Zuora Profile

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

