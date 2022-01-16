MX TOKEN (MX) Price Hits $1.91 on Major Exchanges

MX TOKEN (CURRENCY:MX) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 16th. MX TOKEN has a market capitalization of $191.18 million and approximately $12.97 million worth of MX TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MX TOKEN coin can now be bought for $1.91 or 0.00004489 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, MX TOKEN has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005605 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00058530 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00007438 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About MX TOKEN

MX TOKEN (MX) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 22nd, 2018. MX TOKEN’s total supply is 450,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. MX TOKEN’s official website is www.mxc.com . MX TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @MXC_Exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MX Token is the official MXC Exchange platform token developed for proof of rights and interests. MX Token provides its holders with bonus rebates on the platform revenue, asset appreciation, supervision, voting rights, a series of rights and interests, etc. “

MX TOKEN Coin Trading

