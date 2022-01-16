My DeFi Pet One Day Volume Reaches $1.59 Million (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 16th. One My DeFi Pet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001705 BTC on popular exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $4.99 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded down 28.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.59 or 0.00062423 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00070570 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,251.64 or 0.07635035 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,483.51 or 0.99753688 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00069040 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00008152 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Coin Profile

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

My DeFi Pet Coin Trading

