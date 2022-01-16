Namecoin Price Up 18% This Week (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. In the last week, Namecoin has traded up 18% against the US dollar. One Namecoin coin can now be purchased for about $1.51 or 0.00003518 BTC on exchanges. Namecoin has a total market capitalization of $22.31 million and approximately $14,017.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,038.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $386.07 or 0.00897053 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.40 or 0.00261155 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00027420 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000077 BTC.

About Namecoin

Namecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

