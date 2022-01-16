Nasdacoin (NSD) Trading Down 20% Over Last Week

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded 12% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. One Nasdacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Nasdacoin has a market cap of $67,407.14 and approximately $7,920.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded 20% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nasdacoin alerts:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 52.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Nasdacoin Profile

Nasdacoin (CRYPTO:NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 27,001,478 coins. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nasdacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nasdacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.