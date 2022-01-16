NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Short Interest Update

NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,965,100 shares, a growth of 70.1% from the December 15th total of 1,155,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 170.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RBSPF opened at $3.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. NatWest Group has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $3.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.92.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.