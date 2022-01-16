NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Short Interest Update

NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,965,100 shares, a growth of 70.1% from the December 15th total of 1,155,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 170.9 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS RBSPF opened at $3.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. NatWest Group has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $3.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.92.
About NatWest Group
