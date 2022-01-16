Navcoin (NAV) Market Cap Hits $17.47 Million

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 16th. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000559 BTC on major exchanges. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $17.47 million and approximately $45,304.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003272 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003307 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00016556 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00010406 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 72,632,892 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org . The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.