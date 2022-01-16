Navcoin Price Down 1.9% Over Last 7 Days (NAV)

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 16th. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $17.26 million and $61,045.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000555 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003241 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003144 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00016591 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00010132 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 72,632,892 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org . The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Buying and Selling Navcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

