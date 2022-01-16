Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,940 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Neogen worth $3,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Neogen by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Neogen by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Neogen by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Neogen by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank raised its stake in Neogen by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 10,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NEOG opened at $38.92 on Friday. Neogen Co. has a 12 month low of $38.24 and a 12 month high of $48.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.85 and a 200-day moving average of $43.28. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.75 and a beta of 0.45.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). Neogen had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $130.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $28,562.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NEOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Neogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

About Neogen

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

