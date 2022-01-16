NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $136.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CLSA decreased their price target on NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on NetEase from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Get NetEase alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTES. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in NetEase by 28.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,229,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,898,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924,243 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NetEase by 118.9% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,544,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,039 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in NetEase in the second quarter valued at about $201,161,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in NetEase in the third quarter valued at about $110,652,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 30.9% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,405,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTES traded up $2.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,208,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,643,640. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.49. The firm has a market cap of $69.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.54. NetEase has a 52 week low of $77.97 and a 52 week high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $5.07. The business had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.23 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 14.62%. NetEase’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NetEase will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.25%.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.