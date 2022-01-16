New BitShares (NBS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $5.48 Million

New BitShares (CURRENCY:NBS) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 16th. In the last week, New BitShares has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar. One New BitShares coin can now be purchased for $0.0154 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. New BitShares has a total market capitalization of $40.27 million and $5.48 million worth of New BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002332 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00064466 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00071963 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,317.39 or 0.07735551 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,023.26 or 1.00322516 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00071051 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00008289 BTC.

New BitShares Coin Profile

New BitShares’ launch date was September 8th, 2020. New BitShares’ total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,607,670,560 coins. The official website for New BitShares is nbs.plus

According to CryptoCompare, “NBS new bitshares (new bitshares) is a blockchain-based on the infrastructure of BTS bitshares. As the long-term governance ailments of the BTS community have seriously hindered the development of the platform, the China BitShares Association conducted a fork in the review of the situation and hoped that through the new development plan of the new chain and the new team, the new bitshares can realize the mission of bitshares. “

Buying and Selling New BitShares

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as New BitShares directly using U.S. dollars.

