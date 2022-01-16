New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,182 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of New Relic worth $4,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEWR. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Relic during the second quarter worth about $14,890,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in New Relic in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,682,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in New Relic by 1,051.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,808,000 after purchasing an additional 120,103 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its holdings in New Relic by 345.1% in the second quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 70,661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 99,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in New Relic by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,220,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $349,641,000 after purchasing an additional 84,485 shares in the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Relic stock opened at $105.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of -26.67 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.49. New Relic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.52 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $195.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.21 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 59.45% and a negative net margin of 34.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that New Relic, Inc. will post -3.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NEWR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on New Relic from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist upped their price target on New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on New Relic from $74.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on New Relic from $80.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

In related news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total transaction of $300,045.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $120,186.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,458 shares of company stock valued at $10,316,512 in the last three months. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

