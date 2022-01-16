New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,654 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.10% of Tivity Health worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tivity Health by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tivity Health by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Tivity Health by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Tivity Health by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 58,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tivity Health alerts:

TVTY opened at $25.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.78. Tivity Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $29.18.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $126.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.39 million. Tivity Health had a return on equity of 163.79% and a net margin of 26.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tivity Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Tivity Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist lifted their price target on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.