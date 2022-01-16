News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 43.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 765,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231,598 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of News worth $18,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NWSA. FMR LLC lifted its position in News by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,212,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,079,000 after acquiring an additional 12,978 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in News during the 1st quarter worth about $3,730,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in News by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 10,084 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in News by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 8,111 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in News by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. 63.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NWSA. TheStreet raised News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.96.

NASDAQ NWSA opened at $22.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 1.39. News Co. has a twelve month low of $18.29 and a twelve month high of $27.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.31 and a 200 day moving average of $23.22.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. News had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 5.05%. News’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

