NewYorkCoin (NYC) Trading Up 2% Over Last Week

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. NewYorkCoin has a market capitalization of $3.75 million and $5,424.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded 2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $146.11 or 0.00339660 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00008784 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000898 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003962 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000080 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Profile

NewYorkCoin (CRYPTO:NYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NewYorkCoin’s official website is nycoin.community . NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining. Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/ Whitepaper: https://nycoin.net/whitepaper_newyorkcoin.pdf “

NewYorkCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NewYorkCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NewYorkCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

