Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp cut its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,133 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 49.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 202.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 8.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 176.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,613,000 after buying an additional 63,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 6.0% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NXST opened at $170.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.68. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.67 and a 52 week high of $171.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.59.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 36.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 13.46%.

In other news, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.42, for a total transaction of $224,999.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 23,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.13, for a total transaction of $3,930,003.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 506,757 shares of company stock worth $86,346,889. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NXST. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.60.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

