NEXT.coin Market Cap Tops $1.22 Million (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. One NEXT.coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NEXT.coin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. NEXT.coin has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,187.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $389.55 or 0.00901988 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $112.62 or 0.00260771 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded up 31% against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00038682 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000964 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00011487 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00025687 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003574 BTC.

NEXT.coin Profile

NEXT.coin (CRYPTO:NEXT) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

Buying and Selling NEXT.coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT.coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEXT.coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

