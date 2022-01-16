NEXT (NEXT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $5,494.00

NEXT (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. One NEXT coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular exchanges. NEXT has a total market cap of $693,152.17 and approximately $5,494.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NEXT has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar.

About NEXT

NEXT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

NEXT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

